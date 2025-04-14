2025 Fisher Cat(alog) Week 1: Starting off with a Dog and Pony Show

The first week (and change) of the Eastern League season is done and now it’s time to take a look back on the highs and lows for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Ink Link’s new column: the Fisher Cat(alog)

Delta Dental Stadium. Stock photo

Home against Binghamton Rumble Ponies

April 4: Cats Opening Night Rally Spoiled by Ponies in Ninth

The Fisher Cats dropped their season-opening contest to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday, , 3-1. New Hampshire tallied their lone run in the bottom of the ninth on a Ponies’ throwing error and left the tying run on first and the winning run at the plate. ‘Cats starter CJ Van Eyk (L, 0-1) struck out six batters in 4-1/3 innings, along with two runs on three hits.

April 5: ‘Cats and ‘Ponies find Saturday too wet for baseball

Rain washed the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Binghamton Rumble Ponies out of their scheduled Saturday contest at Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can exchange tickets to Saturday’s game at the Fisher Cats box office for any New Hampshire 2025 home game, based on availability.

April 6: Sanchez, Watson stifle Binghamton bats in 1-0 ‘Cats victory

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-1) won their first game of the 2025 season on Sunday, April 4 at Delta Dental Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1), 1-0. New Hampshire and Binghamton pitchers combined for 26 strikeouts and surrendered two walks in a game that only took two hours and five minutes.

Peyton Williams. Photo/NH Fisher Cats

Away versus Portland Sea Dogs

April 8: Strikeouts plague ‘Cats in extras

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-2) dropped their series opener to the Portland Sea Dogs (4-0) on Tuesday, April 8 at Hadlock Field, 2-1. New Hampshire starter Anders Tolhurststruck out seven allowed one run on two hits in five innings in his first start since September 3, 2023.

April 9: Williams Delivers 3 in Wednesday win over Sea Dogs

A healthy combination of timely hitting and strong performances on the mound carried the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-2) to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs (4-1) at Hadlock Field on Wednesday night.

April 10: Four Errors Plummet Fisher Cats in Lopsided Loss

Four errors did not favor the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-3), as they dropped their Thursday night matchup to the Portland Sea Dogs (5-1) at Hadlock Field, 14-3. After not committing an error in their first four games, the defensive lapses caused seven of Portland’s 14 runs to cross home plate as unearned.

April 11: Late offense rallies Cats past Dogs in extras

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-3) fought from behind and took down the Portland Sea Dogs (5-2) in 10 innings on Friday night, 4-3. After erasing a 3-1 deficit, third baseman Charles McAdoo knocked in left fielder RJ Schreck with a double in the top of the 10th, and Schreck linked up with Brooks on the game-winning double play from left field to the plate to fry the potential tying run and finish Friday’s comeback.

April 12: Fisher Cats, Sea Dogs Snowed in on Saturday

Snow will keep the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-3) and Portland Sea Dogs (5-2) away from their scheduled afternoon matchup for Saturday, April 12 at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs

announced earlier Saturday morning that the game will be postponed to a Sunday doubleheader, which will begin at 1 PM EDT on April 13.

April 13: Weather Overrules Sunday Fisher Cat Doubleheader in Portland

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-3) and Portland Sea Dogs (5-2) had their Sunday doubleheader postponed, due to inclement weather. The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs are scheduled to meet for a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium from April 29 through May 4; Sunday’s postponed games are scheduled to be made up at a later date when the Sea Dogs visit New Hampshire.

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

This week in Fisher Cats history

April 9, 2018 – The Fisher Cats improved to 509 in an 11-1 win over Trenton. Vladmir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and six RBI. Bo Bichette had three hits and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two RBI.

April 10, 2006 – Nate Schierholtz would go onto an eight-year career in the big leagues, but on this day, he’d be the winning run in the 11th as the ‘Cats lost to the Connecticut Defenders, 2-1 on a walk-off walk by Brian Buscher. David Smith went 2-for-4 for the ‘Cats.

April 11, 2015 – Matt Newman drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the tenth to give the Fisher Cats a 5-4 home win over the New Britain Rock Cats. Trevor Story, who now plays second base for the Red Sox, went 4-for-4 and tied the game up in the ninth to send the contest into extras.

April 12, 2010 – Four runs in the fourth were enough for the Reading Fightin’ Phils as they handed the ‘Cats their first loss of the year, a 3-4 defeat. Felix Crabbe went 2-for-4 in the loss for New Hampshire.

April 13, 2017 – It was opening day for Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, but the Fisher Cats spoiled the party with a 7-2 win over the Yard Goats. New Hampshire’s Gunnar Heidt hit the first home run ever at the park in the eighth inning, finishing with a 3-for-5 day. Connor Green struck out seven in his five-inning start for the ‘Cats.

Fisher Cats Stat Snapshot as of April 14

On Deck

The Fisher Cats host the Harrisburg Senators this week for a six-game series, although they’ll be the Space Potatoes on Saturday and Los Gatos Feroces on Friday, two of their various alternate identities. The weekday games start at 6:35 p.m., with the Saturday first pitch at 4:05 p.m. and the finale on Sunday coming at 1:35 p.m.