Funeral service for ‘Baby ‘Grace’ Doe, found at Pine Island Park, set for May 12

Police officers at Pine Island park on March 27 while investigating the discovery of the body of a newborn in the lake. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police on Thursday announced that a funeral service has been scheduled to honor the life of Baby “Grace” Doe, the unidentified infant discovered on March 27, 2025, in the water at Pine Island Park in Manchester.

“Though her identity remains unknown, the community has come together to ensure she is laid to rest with respect and compassion,” police said in a news release.

The service is set for 4 p.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Connor-Healy Funeral Home, 527 Union Street, Manchester, NH. All members of the public are invited to attend and pay their respects.

“In her memory, Baby Grace has become a reflection of the compassion and dignity a caring community can offer. She was lovingly named ‘Grace’ to celebrate the kindness extended to her by those who refuse to let her life go unrecognized,” the release said.

Chief Peter Marr added, “This baby deserves to be recognized. The way she was discarded is heartbreaking, and it is important that we give her a proper farewell. No matter the circumstances, every life deserves honor and remembrance.”

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death should contact Manchester Police Department’s Tip Line at 603-716-7236. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Obituary for ‘Baby Grace.’ Connor-Healy Funeral Home