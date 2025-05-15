Mayor tackles downtown topics during May town hall meeting

On May 5th, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais held his monthly town hall meeting. While it was held at the Bishop O’Neal Center in Ward 9, discussion was centered around topics about the nearby Ward 3. Here’s a recap of what was discussed.

Central Service Business District

Ruais provided an update on the work of the downtown street cleaning team and their cleanup efforts in the Central Service Business District. He was told that since the beginning of 2024, the team has picked up over 92,400 lbs of trash, over a thousand sticker affixed to poles and walls, cleaned off 800 different graffiti tags and picked up 200 “bulky items” from alleyways.

The Central Service Business District, also known as the CSBD, is roughly co-terminous with the city’s Central Business District zone and was created to provide additional services for downtown businesses like the cleanup team that are paid for by those downtown businesses.

There have been no fee hikes for CSBD businesses since 2008 and the increased services are expected to cost an additional $600,000. Ruais expressed concerns that such a jump in additional fees would prove to be a shock for downtown businesses, with instead the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approving $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to limit the impact of the price hike.

Ruais added that regardless of the cost, larger business owners in the downtown area such as Brady Sullivan are appreciative of the services, as they seek a downtown area that is clean and safe.

Other downtown improvements

Another quality-of-life factor in the downtown mentioned was the move to install more lighting downtown, with the mayor saying he hopes that eventually the area can be “lit up like the Fourth of July” to create a more inviting atmosphere. One person in the audience did request however that any flood lights are pointed downward rather than upward to prevent lights shining directly into any downtown residences, and asked that the city take action against anyone placing upward facing lights that could cause a nuisance.

The recent downtown sidewalk charette was also mentioned as the mayor mentioned that $1 million has been earmarked for sidewalk repair in the proposed Fiscal Year 2026 city budget, with sidewalks need most need of repair getting top priority. There was also talk of potential installation of signs showing drivers how fast they are going on some downtown streets in the hope of slowing them down, thus increasing pedestrian safety.

“We want this to be a walkable city, we want people to feel safe when they are walking,” said Ruais.

Affordable housing

People in the audience asked more affordable housing was not being created in the city. The mayor answered that it is difficult for builders to incorporate affordable housing into projects in a profitable manner. Under U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines, “affordable housing” is defined as rent costs at 60 percent of Average Median Income in an area divided by three, which in Manchester is about $1100 to $1400 per month.

Ruais said that 191 affordable units currently in construction or recently constructed in the city, with 300 constructed since the beginning of Ruais’ term.

Given the city’s status as one of the hottest housing markets in the country, he said that an increase of overall housing supply fueled by that demand will eventually decrease rent prices, as he hears of some landlord telling him that they are beginning to see rent prices fall.

He also said that the city’s proposed zoning ordinance rewrite, which is expected to help make it easier to build housing, to come across the finish line soon. He agrees that there should be more density in building downtown, but within the character of the area, joking that he does not expect any “50-floor skyscrapers.”

Other

Ruais said that all of the cities in New Hampshire are coping for the uncertainty of funding from the Trump Administration at different scales, with Ruais frequently talking with other mayors to help plan for what comes next. Additionally, he said that the city also regularly meets with local non-profit agencies as well as the city’s state and federal delegations for the purpose of planning for what might come next regarding the federal government’s impact on Manchester moving forward.

Other people in the audience were concerned about street parking during snow storms, as downtown parking becomes difficult when on-street parking is limited in order to facilitate snow removal. Ruais said he understood the frustration and part of the problem came from a series of large snow storms over a 10-day period, which made it difficult to remove snow in a rapid manner during that time frame. He also said that he would consult with the Department of Public Works to see if there are more snow plow agencies that can be utilized in the future to expedite snow removal, but that he would only consider quality snow plow companies.

